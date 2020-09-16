Government College University conducts seminar, poster exhibition on World Ozone Day

Government College University (GCU) Lahore ob Wednesday held a seminar and a poster exhibition in connection with the World Ozone Day to raise awareness on the depleting ozone layer among the youth and discover possible solutions to preserve it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore ob Wednesday held a seminar and a poster exhibition in connection with the World Ozone Day to raise awareness on the depleting ozone layer among the youth and discover possible solutions to preserve it.

The seminar "Ozone for Life: 35years of Ozone Layer Protection" as per the United Nations (UN) theme was arranged by the Geography Department, GCU. World Ozone Day is observed September 16 every year.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar which was attended by a large number of students and the faculty.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Professor Zaidi said the ozone layer, or ozone shield, is a region of Earth's stratosphere that contains a high concentration of ozone (O3) and how it absorbs about 97-99% of the sun's harmful ultraviolet light rays, which otherwise would severely deter life on Earth.

He suggested that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nations should have been the part of this event. He stressed the importance of plantation of trees and population control to combat pollution and climate change.

Later, the Vice Chancellor visited the poster exhibition highlighting the themes World Ozone Day, Ozone for Life, Ban Pollution, Ozone is precious, Ozone Depletion and Ozone healing.