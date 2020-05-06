Government College University Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) announces scholarships for 1000 students

Government College University Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) on Wednesday announced to give scholarships to its 1000 deserving students during the next academic year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Government College University Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) on Wednesday announced to give scholarships to its 1000 deserving students during the next academic year.

According to GCU sources, the decision was taken at the annual meeting of the EFT's board of Trustees which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi at the University's Syndicate Committee Room.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi requested the trustees to raise funds for students whose families' economic resources were affected by COVID-19 outbreak, and for establishing a state-of-the-art business school at the GCU.

The meeting also approved 10 percent of total scholarship for students of evening programs.

It was also informed the fund swelled to about Rs 450 million which makes it the biggest Endowment Fund in public sector universities across Pakistan. Old Ravians and philanthropists have donated almost Rs 45 million to Endowment Fund this year for the scholarships of deserving students.

The VC expressed gratitude to Old Ravians and philanthropists for their generous support to the Endowment Fund, and appreciated the Executive Committee.

The Board of Trustees approved the annual audit report of the fund and granteda three-year extension to the Fund's Executive Committee.