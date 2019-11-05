Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to hold 3-day language conference from Nov 6

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organize a three-day international conference on 'Language Study, Global Debates and Indigenous Perspectives' here from November 6, Wednesday

The University spokesman said here on Tuesday the Department of Applied Linguistics GCUF in collaboration with the Linguistic Association of Pakistan was organizing the conference at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium GCUF.

He said the conference would commence at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal would preside over the event while Dr Ghulam Raza, President Linguistic Association of Pakistan Islamabad would address the opening ceremony as chief guest.

Renowned researchers, educationists and practitioners in the linguistic field have been invited to participate in the conference for delivering keynote lectures, he added.