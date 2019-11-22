UrduPoint.com
Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) To Hold International Symposium On Nov 26

Fri 22nd November 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) -:Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize 1st International one-day Symposium on "Recent Trends in Development of Chemotherapeutics" here on November 26.

University spokesman said on Friday that the department of Chemistry GCUF will sponsor the event and all necessary arrangements were being completed to hold the symposium in a most befitting manner.

