Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to hold International Symposium on Nov 26

(@imziishan)

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize 1st International one-day Symposium on "Recent Trends in Development of Chemotherapeutics" here on November 26

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) -:Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize 1st International one-day Symposium on "Recent Trends in Development of Chemotherapeutics" here on November 26.

University spokesman said on Friday that the department of Chemistry GCUF will sponsor the event and all necessary arrangements were being completed to hold the symposium in a most befitting manner.