Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) To Hold Int'l Conference 'ICAZ-2019' On Dec 19

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organize a two-day 2nd International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ-2019) here from December 19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organize a two-day 2nd International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ-2019) here from December 19.

A spokesman of the university said on Tuesday the Department of Zoology GCUF would sponsor the event in which experts from Pakistan and foreign countries would participate in the conference. They would present their papers to address the emerging research and new challenges in key area of applied zoology including wildlife conservation, ecology, fisheries, freshwater & marine biology, poultry science, food & nutrition, biodiversity, biotechnology, cell & molecular biology, bioinformatics, cancer biology, toxicology, microbiology, parasitalogy, biomedicine, pharmaceutical sciences, developmental biology, physiology, zoo archeology, ornithology, paleontology, environmental biology, entomology, pest management, bio-polymers and many more.

The experts have also been requested to submit their abstracts upto November 30 through email address icaz2019@gcuf.edu.pk while all other necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly to hold the conference in a most befitting manner, he added.

