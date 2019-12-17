Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to hold ICAZ-2019 from Dec 19

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize a two-day 2nd International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ-2019) here on December 19-20.

A spokesman of the university said on Tuesday that Department of Zoology GCUF would sponsor the event in which experts from Pakistan and foreign countries would participate in the conference and present their papers to address the emerging research and new challenges in key area of applied zoology including wildlife conservation, ecology, fisheries, freshwater & marine biology, poultry science, food & nutrition, biodiversity, biotechnology, cell & molecular biology, bio-informatics, cancer biology, toxicology, microbiology, parasitalogy, bio-medicine, pharmaceutical sciences, developmental biology, physiology, zoo archeology, ornithology, paleontology, environmental biology, entomology, pest management, bio-polymers and many more.