Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Arranges Walk On Kashmir Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) staged a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) : Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) staged a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Wednesday.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal led the walk in which a large number of students and faculty members participated.

The participants holding banners and placards were chanting slogans against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid Kamal said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their right of self-determination for the last 7 decades but Indian forces are oppressing and depressing them through aggression.

