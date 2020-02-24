Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) workshop in Faisalabad

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize two-day training workshop on "Scale development for research in social science" here from Tuesday,February 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize two-day training workshop on "Scale development for research in social science" here from Tuesday,February 25.

University spokesman said that Faisalabad Psychological Society Department of Applied Psychology GCUF will sponsor the workshop to be held at Sufi Barkat Ali Hall.

He said that Syeda Shahida Batool Chairperson Department of Psychology GCU Lahore and other professionals were invited to deliver keynote lectures at the training workshop, he added.