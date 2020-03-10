Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to arrange R-language workshop on March 20-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize two-day training workshop on "R-language for Bioinformaticians" here on March 20-21, 2020.

GCUF spokesman said Tuesday that university vice chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal will preside over the event in Bioinformatics Lab of Zakir Hussain Block GCUF and for this purpose all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly.

He said that resource persons Dr Naveed Ahmad Khan, Assistant Profession, Punjab University and Dr Shahid Manzoor Assistant Professor PU will deliver keynote lectures during training workshops.

He said that limited seats are available and intending candidates should get them registered before March 13.

More information in this regard can be obtained through mobile phone 0301-6012931, he added.