Government College University Faisalabad releases admission schedule for master classes

Government College University Faisalabad issued schedule for submission of admission forms for various annual and supplementary examination for the year 2018-19

According to schedule issued by controller examination here on Thursday, the students of affiliated colleges and private candidates can submit admission forms with single fee for M.

According to schedule issued by controller examination here on Thursday, the students of affiliated colleges and private candidates can submit admission forms with single fee for M.

Com Part I-II annual examination-2019, MA/MSc Part I, II, part wise and composite 1st annual examination 2019 and M.ed supplementary examination-2018 till August 6. The forms with double fee can be submitted from August 7 to 9, with triple fee from August 19 to 20.

Further details are available at www.gcuf.edu.pk and office of controller examinations.