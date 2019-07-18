UrduPoint.com
Government College University Faisalabad Releases Admission Schedule For Master Classes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

Government College University Faisalabad issued schedule for submission of admission forms for various annual and supplementary examination for the year 2018-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Government College University Faisalabad issued schedule for submission of admission forms for various annual and supplementary examination for the year 2018-19.

According to schedule issued by controller examination here on Thursday, the students of affiliated colleges and private candidates can submit admission forms with single fee for M.

Com Part I-II annual examination-2019, MA/MSc Part I, II, part wise and composite 1st annual examination 2019 and M.ed supplementary examination-2018 till August 6. The forms with double fee can be submitted from August 7 to 9, with triple fee from August 19 to 20.

Further details are available at www.gcuf.edu.pk and office of controller examinations.

