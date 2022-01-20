UrduPoint.com

Government College University Forms Committee To Prepare Agenda For Syndicate Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 09:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Government College University (GCU) on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee for the preparation of an agenda for the upcoming meeting of its Syndicate.

According to spokesperson for GCU here, the committee would not only consult all relevant departments on their different matters to be placed before Syndicate, but also for the first time set the tradition of consulting the Syndicate members in advance of the meeting to include the most pertinent agenda.

The GCU Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Syndicate Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi approved the composition of the Committee with a direction to the Registrar/Secretary of the Syndicate to prepare a comprehensive agenda with necessary details on a priority basis.

He said that all different matters related to academic and examination rules, recruitment policy and financial affairs would be tabled before the Syndicate for discussion and guidance.

He said that the matter of disparity allowance for staff and faculty from Grade 1 to 19 would also be placed before the Syndicate after a recommendation from the Finance and Planning Committee.

The Vice-Chancellor said the date of the meeting would be announced in consultation with Syndicate members after the preparation of the draft agenda items.

The committee members included Dean Prof Dr Raiz Ahmed, Dean Prof Ahmad Adnan, Treasurer Abid Shahzad and Controller of Examinations Muhammad Shahzad.

They are advised to finalize the agenda items for timely Syndicate meeting during February 2022.

