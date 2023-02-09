Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. Khurshid Rizvi

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday conferred life-time achievement award on its distinguished alumni Dr. Khurshid Rizvi for outstanding achievements in his field during a solemn ceremony, here on Thursday

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Prof. Rizvi at the University's Meeting Rooms.

Dr Rizvi is a renowned scholar of oriental languages and is considered to be one of the top urdu poets, researchers, and literary figures in Pakistan.

He is well-versed in Arabic, Persian, Urdu, English, and Punjabi, making him a multifaceted talent in the world of language and literature.

In 2008, the government of Pakistan recognized Dr Rizvi's literary services by awarding him with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, one of the highest civilian honors in the country. Rizvi has authored and edited books in many languages on a range of subjects including seven poetry collections to date.

The award is one of the highest honours given by GCU to its alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their field. Professor Dr. Rizvi was announced as one of the ten recipients of the award during the university's 20th Convocation in November but was unable to attend due to a trip abroad.