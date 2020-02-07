Government College University (GCU) establishes Kashmir Society

Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday established the Kashmir Society in collaboration with the Peace and Culture Organization headed by Mushaal Hussein Mullick, a human rights activist and the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday established the Kashmir Society in collaboration with the Peace and Culture Organization headed by Mushaal Hussein Mullick, a human rights activist and the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

The GCU Kashmir Society would be led by a group of most brilliant students of the University who would project the plight of the incarcerated people of Kashmir at all the levels by employing creative ways and means.

GCU VC Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick jointly signed the notification of establishing the GCU Kashmir Society after a seminar on liberation of Kashmir at GCU Lahore where Mullick highlighted a need for exposing the human rights violations and genocide of Kashmiris before the international community with evidences.

Mushaal Mullick said that India was following the Israeli pattern of occupation; villages after villages were being getting evacuated to settle Hindus and Kashmiris were being slowly pushed to the Line of Control (LOC).

She paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri women and said that they were the most oppressed in the world, they were harassed in every street of the valley by Indian armed forces. "Most of them were physically assaulted, tortured or raped but yet they are still fighting for their rights and freedom," she added.

Mullick said that the prosperity and peace of whole region was linked to the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

GCU VC Prof. Zaidi said "Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Imagine your own jugular vein bleeding and think what would happen to you, so similar is being happened to Kashmir and Pakistan."Prof. Zaidi said that the first time in history, the current government and Prime Minister Imran Khan were doing their best much better than the all previous governments to raise a voice for the people of Kashmir.

Chairman International Kashmir Rights Commission of Pakistan Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharl, Prof. Zafar Iqbal Sindhu and large number of students and faculty members also attended the seminar.