Government College University (GCU) Holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Students and teachers of the Government College University (GCU) on Friday staged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

According to GCU spokesman, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan led the solidarity rally which started from university main building and ended at Istanbul Chowk.

Addressing the rally, Registrar Saboor Khan said the brutal Indian armed forces could never suppress the struggle the people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self- determination.

He lauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan observe solidarity hour for giving strong message to India and the international community that the Pakistani nation would not leave the people of Occupied Kashmir alone in thisdifficult time.

