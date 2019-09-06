UrduPoint.com
Government College University (GCU) Holds Walk To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Government College University (GCU) holds walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

A seminar "Wake Up, United Nation" and solidarity walk were held here at the Government College University (GCU) on Friday to observe the Pakistan Defence Day and express solidarity with Kahsmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A seminar "Wake Up, United Nation" and solidarity walk were held here at the Government College University (GCU) on Friday to observe the Pakistan Defence Day and express solidarity with Kahsmiris.

According to GCU spokesman, Prof Dr Saadat Saeed said that Kahsmiris had been waiting for the awakening of human conscience of the world for more than 70 years.

He highlighted the brutality, torture, extrajudicial executions and other human right violations carried out by the Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media at the walk, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan said that the people of Pakistan were ready for every sacrifice for the independence of their Kahsmiri brothers and sisters.

He also paid glowing tribute to those who laid down their lives for the motherland in the 1965 war.

