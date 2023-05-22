UrduPoint.com

Government College University (GCU) To Start 'Global Studies' Department

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Government College University (GCU) to start 'Global Studies' department

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishment of Department of Global Studies - the first of its kind in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishment of Department of Global Studies - the first of its kind in Pakistan.

The department of Global Studies will be part of the Institute of History and renamed Institute of Global and Historical Studies, GCU. The program will offer degree programs of BS, MPhil and PhD. In conjunction with this development and reflect its expanded scope and emphasis in the global perspective. Through its broad and interdisciplinary curriculum, the department will delve into the intricate interactions of culture, history, politics, economics, technology, and the environment on a global scale.

By embracing a multidisciplinary approach, the program will encourage critical thinking, cross-cultural understanding, and effective communication skills among students.

The GCU has taken an initiative towards fostering global understanding and preparing students to become future leaders in an interconnected world.

The Department of Global Studies aims to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and global outlook necessary to navigate the complexities of our rapidly changing world.

