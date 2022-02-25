UrduPoint.com

Government College University Holds Food Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Government College University holds food festival

A 'Healthy food festival' was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday, under the auspices of its Disease Awareness and Prevention Society (GCU-DAPS) and Rainbow Obesity, Eating Disorder Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A 'Healthy food festival' was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday, under the auspices of its Disease Awareness and Prevention Society (GCU-DAPS) and Rainbow Obesity, Eating Disorder Centre.

The purpose of the festival is to highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle. A free medical checkup for students and staff members by dietician and psychologist have also been arranged along with healthy food stalls. This festival would also consist of sports activities for boys and girls.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi also visited the festival at the university's ground and appreciated the executive-committee of GCU-DAPS, saying that in planning such festival was an effective way to help the students create a healthy relationship with food.

Clinical Psychologist Amna Iftikhar told students that they should abstain from eating junk food. She gave students tips about improving their health, diet method and immunity.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Immunity GCU From Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices decrease by Rs2800 to Rs 127,500 per t ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs2800 to Rs 127,500 per tola 25 Feb 2022

59 seconds ago
 More than 6.2mln children to be vaccinated in Anti ..

More than 6.2mln children to be vaccinated in Anti-Polio drive

1 minute ago
 LCCI felicitates Nasir Bashir Salman

LCCI felicitates Nasir Bashir Salman

1 minute ago
 IUB to offer dual degree program of Eastern, Chine ..

IUB to offer dual degree program of Eastern, Chinese medicines

1 minute ago
 PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in distr ..

PTI issues party tickets to LG candidates in district Shangla

25 minutes ago
 Rain lashes different parts of country; to continu ..

Rain lashes different parts of country; to continue on Saturday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>