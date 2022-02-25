Government College University holds food festival

A 'Healthy food festival' was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday, under the auspices of its Disease Awareness and Prevention Society (GCU-DAPS) and Rainbow Obesity, Eating Disorder Centre

The purpose of the festival is to highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle. A free medical checkup for students and staff members by dietician and psychologist have also been arranged along with healthy food stalls. This festival would also consist of sports activities for boys and girls.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi also visited the festival at the university's ground and appreciated the executive-committee of GCU-DAPS, saying that in planning such festival was an effective way to help the students create a healthy relationship with food.

Clinical Psychologist Amna Iftikhar told students that they should abstain from eating junk food. She gave students tips about improving their health, diet method and immunity.