Government College University Holds Pet Show

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:22 PM

The first-ever pet show, organized by the Zoological Society of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, on Tuesday, attracted a large number of animal lovers including women, children and the elderly

Different breeds of dogs, parrots and rabbits were on show but about four to five feet long python remained the centre of attraction at the show held at the University's Oval Ground.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the pet show which was also attended by a delegation of Sri Lanka and a representative of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) who were at that time on a scheduled tour of GCU Lahore.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said the show not only aims to give visitors a chance to have a good timewith their pets and participate in Zoological Society activities but their experts were also providingawareness about the handling of these pets and their food requirements in different seasons.

