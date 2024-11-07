Government College University Hyderabad launches digital cyber lab

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH) has inaugurated a modern digital cyber lab.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif inaugurated the lab at the Academic Block.

Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Brohi, Computing Faculty, briefed the Vice Chancellor, heads of departments, and senior faculty members about the lab's facilities.

He said the digital cyber lab is equipped with modern PCs, software, and resources for computer, IT, data science, and cybercrime students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif emphasized that science and technology have transformed the world, and Pakistan must adapt quickly. She stressed the importance of cybersecurity in the digital age, saying, "Cybercrime and cyber-attacks are increasing, and we must protect ourselves." The digital cyber lab aims to address these challenges.

