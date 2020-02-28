Government College University Lahore organizes dry flower competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Intercollegiate and Universities Dry Flower Competition 2020 was held here at the Government College University Lahore on Friday under the auspices of its Horticulture Society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Intercollegiate and Universities Dry Flower Competition 2020 was held here at the Government College University Lahore on Friday under the auspices of its Horticulture Society.

Students from 12 different colleges and universities participated in five different competitions of dry flower, shirt painting and poster painting on the themes related to environment issues.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, while the chairperson of Botany Department Prof. Dr. Tahreema Iftikhar and Horticulture Society Prof.

Dr. Zaheer-ud-Din Khan were also present.

The Government College Baghbanpora was declared the overall winner of the competition taking away six points in four different categories.Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi appreciated the widespread participation of students from 12 different colleges and universities of Lahore. He appreciated the innovative ideas presented by the young students, and constructive role of GCU clubs and societies in engaging students. He also presented shields and certificates to the winners.