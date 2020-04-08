Government College University Lahore sets up tele-counseling centre on mental health

The Government College University Lahore has established tele-counseling centre on mental health which will provide free online counseling services to people dealing with depression, anxiety, stress, fear and other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of Coronavirus and the resultant lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Government College University Lahore has established tele-counseling centre on mental health which will provide free online counseling services to people dealing with depression, anxiety, stress, fear and other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of Coronavirus and the resultant lockdown.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said on Wednesday that the tele-counseling centre was being established by the Department of Psychology (Clinical Psychology Unit), GCU and be formally inaugurated by Governor Punjab, the Chancellor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on April 9 (Thursday).

The Vice-Chancellor said the Governor Punjab Corona Helpline Call Centre would also refer patients with psychological issues to GCU's Mental Health Helpline.

Prof. Zaidi said the cell-phone numbers of the university's qualified psychologists were also posted on the university's website and social media accounts along with their availability timings.

He said that people of Pakistan had been facing a very tough time due to this COVID-19 pandemic, so all institutions, both public and private, and all individuals must play their role to the best of their resources to help other human beings.

He appreciated the doctors and paramedics fighting the pandemic as frontline soldiers, adding that GCU clinical psychologists will also be making efforts to help people in fighting with anxiety, stress, fear or other psychological issues arising due to this global pandemic of Coronavirus and lockdown in their houses.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the GCU Tele-counseling Centre would provide counselling services to relieve the effects of stress and anxiety management, management of isolation anxiety, building resilience, coping with activity restriction, dealing with Hypochondria and Cyber-chondria and supportive psychotherapy for dealing with illness anxiety and fear.

He said initially five senior clinical psychologists would provide counseling services from 9am to 9pm Monday to Thursday. They will be part of the tele-medicine corona helpline (0304-1112101).