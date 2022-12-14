Government College University launches self-assessment of postgraduate programs

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday launched self-assessment of all postgraduate programs for policy reforms to meet the quality standards set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday launched self-assessment of all postgraduate programs for policy reforms to meet the quality standards set by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCU Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi constituted assessment teams comprising senior professors from the GCU and different other universities to review implementation of 31 standards of the self-assessment program under the HEC guidelines.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi visited Botany Department along with the Assessment Team and reviewed available laboratory equipment, departmental library resources and other research facilities available to students, faculty-to-student ratio, the standard of research and teaching, training offered to support staff in previous years, curriculum design and improvement and other facilities of the Department.

The Vice-Chancellor said the basic objective of this self-assessment is to identify areas for further improvement by identifying weaknesses and shortcomings in each department of the University and chalk out a plan for continuous improvement and convert these weaknesses into strengths. "We also aspire to set good practice examples for other Universities."He said assessment is a technical and systematic process of gathering and reviewing important quantitative and qualitative data and information from multiple and diverse sources about educational programs.

Dr. Zaidi went on to say that senior academicians from other universities are also included in the self-assessment teams to ensure impartiality. He appreciated the staff and faculty of the Botany Department as well as those of the Quality Enhancement for maximum cooperation with the assessment team.