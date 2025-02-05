Government College University observes Kashmir Solidarity day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Government College University (GCU) Hyderabad observed "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on Wednesday to condemn brutalities against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr Tayyaba Zareef in her address stressed upon unwavering support of GCU in the struggle of innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters fighting for decades for the right of self-determination.

She said that until the Kashmir issue is resolved, peace cannot be established in the region.

The walk led by the Vice Chancellor was attended by faculty members, students and the employees of the varsity.