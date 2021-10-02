Government College University organizes open house

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :An open house session for aspirants of admission to law degree program was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of its newly-established Allama Iqbal Law School.

Eminent lawyer and Old Ravian Naeem Bokhari chaired the session which was also addressed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi.

In his inaugural address, VC Prof. Zaidi said that University's Allama Iqbal Law school would focus on ethics, character building and personality development of law students besides imparting world-class education of local and international laws.

The Vice Chancellor said Naeem Bokhari had come back to his alma mater, i.e. the Government College (now University) Lahore, almost after 55 years, and the same was with eminent spiritual scholar and Old Ravian Prof. Ahmad Rafique Akhtar who visited GCU last week after 60 years.

In his keynote address, Naeem Bokhari shared his life experiences with the young Ravians and aspirants of admission to law degree program, saying law was a subject relevant to our day-to-day life; and you must attain excellence in it. He congratulated the VC on initiating law degree program as well as other new programmes.