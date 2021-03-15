Government College University postpones convocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has postponed its convocation scheduled to be held on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that the convocation is postponed due to a prevailing situation of COVID-19 in Lahore.

Prof. Zaidi also announced that all scheduled examinations are postponed immediately for at least two weeks.

"These initiatives are taken as precautionary measures against any further spread of Coronavirus," he said.

He also clarified that there would be no ONLINE EXAMINATIONS as well.

"All examinations will be scheduled on the campus when the University opens again in two weeks time," the VC said.

Prof. Zaidi said the laboratories and library will remain open but for only a restricted number of research students and all administration staff should stay at home unless requested by their line manager.