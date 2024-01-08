Government College University postpones opening ceremony of the English Access Microscholarship programme

(@FahadShabbir)

The management of Government College University has postponed Opening ceremony of the English Access Microscholarship programme due to unavoidable circumstances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The management of Government College University has postponed Opening ceremony of the English Access Microscholarship programme due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Inauguration of the Microscholarship programme was earlier fixed on January 9, 2024, but the university management announced the postponement of the event

APP/nsm