Government College University promotes 125 staff, faculty members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has granted promotions and higher scales to close to 125 staff and faculty members which also included eight Lectures who are promoted as Assistant Professors in (BS-19).

"Majority of these promotions and up-gradation to higher scale cases have unfortunately been pending for many years," said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi in a press statement on Saturday.

He added that the delays in promotions lead to dejected employees and also create unnecessary frustrations.

He said his team had also been working hard on digitalization of university's record and in developing a campus management system that will lead to more transparent and timely processing of promotion cases.

These 125 promotion cases of staff included from the post of Superintendent to Assistant Registrar, Deputy Superintendent to Superintendent, Jr. Clerk to Sr. Clerk, Security Assistant to Assistant Security Officer, Security Guard to Security Assistant, Account Clerk to Account Assistant and library Attendant to Library Assistant.

The University also granted as per rules higher scales to Computer Operators, Senior Lab Attendants, Girls Room Attendants, Moazzan, Machine Operators, Technicians, Water Men, Drivers, Helpers, Sanitary Workers and Malis.