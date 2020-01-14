UrduPoint.com
Government College University Research Wins First Prize At Dengue Conference

Tue 14th January 2020

The Government College University (GCU) Zoology Department's research on "Transfection of locally isolated Wolbachia in Aedes aegypti" has won the first prize and cash award of Rs 100,000 at the international conference on "Dengue Prevention and Control", organised by the Punjab government here at a local hotel

According to GC spokesperson, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid handed over the cash award to principal researcher Prof Dr Nusrat Jahan at the concluding ceremony of the conference held under the auspices of provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Giving details of the research, Prof Jahan said that the transfection was aimed at blocking transmission of dengue virus to humans through its bite. She said that Wolbachia made the mosquito incapable of carrying and transmitting dengue virus. Prof Jahan believed this process was only possible way to completely eradicate dengue from Pakistan.

GC Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated Prof Jahan and her team on winning the award at this prestigious international conference. He said that the university would provide every possible support to Zoology Department for their research.

