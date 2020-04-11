Government College University sets up 200-bed corona field hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited a 200-bed corona field hospital, set up by the Government College University at Kala Shah Kaku campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited a 200-bed corona field hospital, set up by the Government College University at Kala Shah Kaku campus.

GCU Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi, Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Omar Farooq and officials of the department accompanied the minister to the site prepared for the quarantine facility for the coronavirus patients.

The VC briefed the minister about the arrangements made at the field medical facility where only confirmed patients would be admitted.

The suspected patients coming to the quarantine center at Kala Shah Kaku will be shifted to the field hospital after confirmation of the infection.

The minister said: "We have made necessary arrangements here to meet any emergency situation." She said the final decision about lockdown would be made after analysis of the situation on April 14."Dr Yasmin Rashid said around 40 patients had returned to their homes after full recovery, adding that most of the cases under treatment were at Mayo Hospital.

The Govt College University had also collaborated with the government to set up a helpline where counseling was provided to people free of cost, the minister said.