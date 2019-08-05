Government College University staff, students condemn genocide in Kashmir

The staff and students of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore had strongly condemned the revocation of special status of Kashmir by India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The staff and students of the Government College University ( GCU Lahore had strongly condemned the revocation of special status of Kashmir by India

Addressing a gathering, organised by the GCU Debating Society on Monday, the university orators said they stood in solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who were braving the most brutal genocide, perpetrated by Modi government in India.

"We condemn the human rights violation of the innocent civilians at the hands of Indian army and we also condemn the unlawful violations of the Line of Control and cruel targeting of civilians living on the Pakistani side by the Indian army," they added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah urged the UN Security Council and the world community at large to diplomatically compel India to halt the genocide in Kashmir and honour their long-abandoned international commitment to let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination as per resolutions adopted by the the UN Security Council in 1948.

"We must continue to raise our voice to unequivocally support the Kashmiris' quest for freedom from Indian oppression and to compel the Indian government to let go off their contemptuous control of the Kashmiris against their will," he said.

The VC added that freedom was the inalienable right of every human being, acknowledged by the UN Charter and the injunctions of all religions of the world.

"Kashmiris deserve it as much as any other peoples of the world," he concluded.