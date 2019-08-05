UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University Takes Out Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:19 PM

The Government College University Hyderabad on Monday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day and took out rally against Indian brutalities with the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government College University Hyderabad on Monday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day and took out rally against Indian brutalities with the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The faculty members, students and other employees of the Government College University have taken out rally from Old campus which merged with the main rally of the education institutions at Hyderabad press club.

The participants of the rally led by Prof. Imtiaz Soomro and Prof. Kaleem Haider chanted slogans against Indian forces on their brutalities committed against innocent Kashmiris.

They condemned the use of cluster bombs against citizens and demanded of the world community to take notice of inhuman actions of the Indian government.

Professor Ayub, Prof. Najam Shaikh, Prof. Rais Mansoori, Prof. Hassan and other faculty members were among the participants of the rally.

Pakistan

