Government College University to hold Int. Conference, Science exhibition on Dec 5

The Government College University Hyderabad (GCU) will hold two-day International Conference and Science exhibition on 5th December 2024 (Thursday) at 10 am

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Government College University Hyderabad (GCU) will hold two-day International Conference and Science exhibition on 5th December 2024 (Thursday) at 10 am.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) informed here that Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro and the Vice Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Tayba Sharif will inaugurate International Conference and Science exhibition