Government College University To Offer Online Course On Public Health, Civic Education

Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:46 PM

Government College University (GCU) Lahore will offer short online certificate on Public Health and Civic Education for university students in order to raise awareness on important health issues and personal development

The two-week long course is being designed in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), according to the GCU spokesperson here on Saturday. The main objective of the course is to create awareness about public health issues especially viral diseases including Covid-19 among students and how they can play their effective role as responsible citizens through various ways.

The short certificate course is aimed at training students to act as ambassadors on public health and play their effective role at community level and educational institutions.

The students will also be taught on responsible use of social media, role of relevant institutions, departments and helplines related to the public health besides ways to care of vulnerable groups of the society.

Being a social policy expert on population ageing, the Vice Chancellor GCU Dr. Asghar Zaidi has consented to deliver lectures on important issues like the responses to disaster risk from the lens of older people and how did older people carry a higher risk of mortality from an pandemic like coronavirus.

VC GCU Dr. Asghar Zaidi assured the National Coordinator IUCPSS Murtaza Noor of his utmost cooperation in the effective delivery of this certificate course.

