UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University VC Given Additional Charge Of Baba Guru Nanak University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Government College University VC given additional charge of Baba Guru Nanak University

Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, has been given additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Baba Guru Nanak University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, has been given additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Baba Guru Nanak University.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department after the approval of Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, says a press release issued here on Friday.

On October 28, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the University in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to the notification, Prof. Asghar Zaidi will hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of Vice Chancellor at the University. Prof. Zaidi is an eminent social policy analyst and a recent recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Professor Zaidi, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the world's top university, the University of Oxford, is a social policy analyst and renowned researcher.

He holds vast experiences of working and teaching at the world's top universities around the world and wishes to bring this experience towards improvements in higher education in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said that it was a matter of great pride for him that he would work as the first/founder Vice Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University. He pledged to work for making this new university an international centre of excellence for the study of Sikhism and for promotion of Punjabi language.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar introduced Prof. Asghar Zaidi to the global community of Sikhs through a video conference.

The participants of video conference praised the steps taken by the Governor in promoting harmony among Muslims and Sikhsliving in Pakistan. They promised their full support for developmentand promotion of Baba Guru Nanak University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Education Punjab Oxford Nankana Sahib October GCU 2019 Muslim Post From Government Top

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

5 minutes ago

NAB office clash case: ATC extends Capt Safdar int ..

4 minutes ago

Minister attends photo competition on Quaid death ..

4 minutes ago

Nisar Memon appointed new CEO Pakistan Railways

5 minutes ago

Quaid's death anniversary observed with solemnity

5 minutes ago

Turkey Slams Southern EU States' Declaration Suppo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.