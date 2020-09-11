Government College University VC given additional charge of Baba Guru Nanak University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, has been given additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Baba Guru Nanak University.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department after the approval of Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, says a press release issued here on Friday.

On October 28, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the University in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak.

According to the notification, Prof. Asghar Zaidi will hold the additional charge of the post till the appointment of Vice Chancellor at the University. Prof. Zaidi is an eminent social policy analyst and a recent recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Professor Zaidi, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the world's top university, the University of Oxford, is a social policy analyst and renowned researcher.

He holds vast experiences of working and teaching at the world's top universities around the world and wishes to bring this experience towards improvements in higher education in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said that it was a matter of great pride for him that he would work as the first/founder Vice Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University. He pledged to work for making this new university an international centre of excellence for the study of Sikhism and for promotion of Punjabi language.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar introduced Prof. Asghar Zaidi to the global community of Sikhs through a video conference.

The participants of video conference praised the steps taken by the Governor in promoting harmony among Muslims and Sikhsliving in Pakistan. They promised their full support for developmentand promotion of Baba Guru Nanak University.