Government College University Vice Chancellor appoints new superintendents of hostels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Government College University (GC) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi on Tuesday appointed new superintendents of hostels after a rigorous process of applications and discussion about the interested faculty and staff members.

According to GC spokesperson, Botany Department Chairperson Professor Dr Tehreema Iftikhar was appointed as the Superintendent of Fatima Jinnah Hostel, GC University Lahore, while Arabic and Islamic Studies Department Associate Professor and Incharge Security Dr. Muhammad Abid Nadeem was directed to assume charge as the Superintendent of lqbal Hostel.

The Vice Chancellor also appointed Economics Department Chairperson Professor Dr Babar Aziz and Muhammad Irfan Randhawa the Lecturer of English Department, as the superintendents of New Hostel and Quaid-e-Azam Hostel respectively for a period of two years. Dr. Asif Ali, Chairperson, Physical education Program is appointed as Superintendent, Boys Hostel, KSK Campus.

The VC said it was the first time when the University had adopted a merit-based system of selections to find most suitable faculty members for appointment as the hostels superintendents.