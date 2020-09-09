UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University Vice Chancellor Appoints New Superintendents Of Hostels

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:17 AM

Government College University Vice Chancellor appoints new superintendents of hostels

Government College University (GC) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi on Tuesday appointed new superintendents of hostels after a rigorous process of applications and discussion about the interested faculty and staff members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Government College University (GC) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi on Tuesday appointed new superintendents of hostels after a rigorous process of applications and discussion about the interested faculty and staff members.

According to GC spokesperson, Botany Department Chairperson Professor Dr Tehreema Iftikhar was appointed as the Superintendent of Fatima Jinnah Hostel, GC University Lahore, while Arabic and Islamic Studies Department Associate Professor and Incharge Security Dr. Muhammad Abid Nadeem was directed to assume charge as the Superintendent of lqbal Hostel.

The Vice Chancellor also appointed Economics Department Chairperson Professor Dr Babar Aziz and Muhammad Irfan Randhawa the Lecturer of English Department, as the superintendents of New Hostel and Quaid-e-Azam Hostel respectively for a period of two years. Dr. Asif Ali, Chairperson, Physical education Program is appointed as Superintendent, Boys Hostel, KSK Campus.

The VC said it was the first time when the University had adopted a merit-based system of selections to find most suitable faculty members for appointment as the hostels superintendents.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Fatima Jinnah Government Arab

Recent Stories

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

1 minute ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago

UK's COVID-19 Cases Rise by Over 2,400 for 3 Days ..

1 minute ago

US Identifies Al-Shabab Terror Leader Killed in Re ..

1 minute ago

SBCA seals building for not giving possession to a ..

51 minutes ago

9 non-custom paid vehicles held in Dasht

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.