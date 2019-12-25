UrduPoint.com
Government College University Vice Chancellor Celebrates Quaid's Birthday With Staff Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Government College University Lahore (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi on Wednesday visited the university's Day Care Center and celebrated the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with the children of teachers and staff members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Government College University Lahore (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi on Wednesday visited the university's Day Care Center and celebrated the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with the children of teachers and staff members.

GCU faculty deans Prof. Dr. Sultan Shah, Prof Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Prof. Dr. Raiz Ahmed and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Adnan were also present.

Day Care Center's In-Charge Iram Sohail told the Vice Chancellor that currently ten children were enrolled with the Centre.

On this occasion, Prof. Zaidi said that university would provide maximum facilities to the staff children.

He also told the children about the life and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam.

Earlier, the university also held a graceful ceremony in connection with the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Salam Hall. Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz and Prof. Asghar Zaidi along with the vice chancellors of other public sector universities cut the cake of Quaid's birthday.

UET Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar and University of Education VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha were also present.

