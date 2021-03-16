UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College Women University Faisalabad Starts Tree Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:56 PM

Government College Women University Faisalabad starts tree plantation

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started tree plantation at its main campus under clean & green Pakistan programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started tree plantation at its main campus under clean & green Pakistan programme.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Dr Robina Farooq inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling of palm tree while University Registrar Mohtarma Rahat Afza, Director Advance Studies Dr Zille Huma Nazli, Control Examinations Muhtarma Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Coordintor Faculty of Science & Technology Dr Affaf Ibraheem, Coordinator Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences Prof Farzana Hashmi, Coordinator Faculty of Humanitarians & Languages Prof Rakhshanda Shehnaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Robina Farooq said the botany department would sponsor the tree plantation drive during which maximum saplings of lemon, plum, neem, pomegranate, fig, mulberry and plumeria trees would be planted in the university premises.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Women Government

Recent Stories

GB tourism deptt to work with KIU for the promotio ..

43 seconds ago

Consumer Protection team in Dubai Economy meets sa ..

43 minutes ago

AIOU announces scholarships for students scoring 8 ..

44 seconds ago

20 Ramzan Bazaars to be set up in Sahiwal division ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister AJK hopeful to retain power in next ..

3 minutes ago

159 individuals fined over violation of corona SOP ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.