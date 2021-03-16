Government College Women University Faisalabad starts tree plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started tree plantation at its main campus under clean & green Pakistan programme.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Dr Robina Farooq inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling of palm tree while University Registrar Mohtarma Rahat Afza, Director Advance Studies Dr Zille Huma Nazli, Control Examinations Muhtarma Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Coordintor Faculty of Science & Technology Dr Affaf Ibraheem, Coordinator Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences Prof Farzana Hashmi, Coordinator Faculty of Humanitarians & Languages Prof Rakhshanda Shehnaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Robina Farooq said the botany department would sponsor the tree plantation drive during which maximum saplings of lemon, plum, neem, pomegranate, fig, mulberry and plumeria trees would be planted in the university premises.