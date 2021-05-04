Government College Women University Faisalabad launches its e-examination portal

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has launched its e-examination portal to ensure transparency in evaluation of students' performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has launched its e-examination portal to ensure transparency in evaluation of students' performance.

The system has been locally generated by the IT team of the university under the supervision of IT manager Tariq Shahzad.

According to the university's spokesperson, the e-examination portal allows conducting quizzes, short tests based on MCQs, short questions and assignments in time barred sessions. Every question is allocated a certain time according to its marks.

The feature of in-camera exam allows the faculty to invigilate a limited number of students in multiple shifts easily.

He said that teachers and students were being provided training to use the system through videos and online training sessions.