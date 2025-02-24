Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will start its two-day 4th Annual Book Fair, Cultural, and Spring Festival here from Tuesday.

A university spokesperson said here on Monday that the inaugural ceremony would be arranged at 9 a.

m. and a number of colorful events would be included in the festival. The festival would help promote literature, cultural heritage and beauty of the spring season while the attendees will experience a variety of stalls, book exhibitions, cultural performances and other recreational activities.