Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Book Fair, Spring Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will start its two-day 4th Annual Book Fair, Cultural, and Spring Festival here from Tuesday.

A university spokesperson said here on Monday that the inaugural ceremony would be arranged at 9 a.

m. and a number of colorful events would be included in the festival. The festival would help promote literature, cultural heritage and beauty of the spring season while the attendees will experience a variety of stalls, book exhibitions, cultural performances and other recreational activities.

