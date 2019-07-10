UrduPoint.com
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) VC Directs To Start Germen, French, Chinese, English Courses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq conducted an introductory meeting with chairpersons and incharges of all university departments.

The chairpersons informed the Vice Chancellor about activities and research in their respective departments as well as about the faculty members and number of students.

They also briefed about the problems of their respective departments.

Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq said that faculty members and students were backbone of the university and she would try her best to resolve their genuine problems on urgent basis.

She also directed to start language courses in German, French, Chinese and English. The students should be equipped with business skills in their subjects so that they would start their own businesses instead of seeking jobs.

