Government College Women University Faisalabad Observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:01 PM

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour here Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq led a rally in which a large number of students, teachers and other staffers participated.

They were holding banners and placards besides chanting slogans against the Indian cruelty in Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Robina Farooq said that Kashmiris were struggling for their basic right of self-determination and they will surely succeeded in their movement soon.

Meanwhile. various functions were also held at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) where employees staged demonstrations and expressed grave concerns on Indian barbarism in Occupied Kashmir.

