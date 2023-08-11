Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi calls on HEC chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi met with Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in Islamabad.

According to the GCWUS spokesperson, the HEC chairman congratulated her on assuming the post of VC and expressed his best wishes.

A detailed discussion was also held on various developmental works going on in the university.

In the meeting, Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi thanked the chairman for his full support and guidance on behalf of the HEC.

The university delegation also called on HEC Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail who assured full support for the university. Planning and Development Director Mirza Farooq and Works Director Mubashir Iqbal were also present.