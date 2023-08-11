Open Menu

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi Calls On HEC Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi calls on HEC chairman

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi met with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in Islamabad

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi met with Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in Islamabad.

According to the GCWUS spokesperson, the HEC chairman congratulated her on assuming the post of VC and expressed his best wishes.

A detailed discussion was also held on various developmental works going on in the university.

In the meeting, Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi thanked the chairman for his full support and guidance on behalf of the HEC.

The university delegation also called on HEC Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail who assured full support for the university. Planning and Development Director Mirza Farooq and Works Director Mubashir Iqbal were also present.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Government College Women University Sialkot Post Best

Recent Stories

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as pa ..

UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as part of its humanitarian support ..

9 minutes ago
 AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

10 minutes ago
 Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private came ..

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in B ..

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends mino ..

Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends minorities' role in nation-buildin ..

11 minutes ago
Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

11 minutes ago
 Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebrat ..

Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebration in Dir Upper

11 minutes ago
 DGPR celebrates national minorities day

DGPR celebrates national minorities day

14 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

14 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sus ..

Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sustainable development inaugurat ..

16 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imr ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imran in 7 cases

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan