Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) holds awareness seminar with Sialkot police & PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Awareness Seminar was organized at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) by the Department of Sociology and Criminology,Directorate of External Linkages and ORIC in collaboration with Sialkot Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority,here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An Awareness Seminar was organized at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) by the Department of Sociology and Criminology,Directorate of External Linkages and ORIC in collaboration with Sialkot Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority,here on Friday.

According to GCWUS,the seminar highlighted key safety initiatives introduced under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif including virtual women police station,panic button system,15-emergency police services,emergency blood bank.

Esteemed guests including Sajid Virk(Operations Commander),Raja Adil (Manager PSCA Sialkot) and Sadia (SHO, virtual police station) were warmly received by Pro.

VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima,Prof. Dr.Yasir Nawaz Manj (Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences),Prof. Dr.Ilyas (Dean Faculty of Business and Administrative Sciences), Registrar Ijaz Ahmad,Director ORIC Dr.Abdur Rehman,Chairman department of Urdu Dr.Afzaal Butt,CSO Sohaib Saleem, Dr. Umair Ashraf, Dr. Khalil and also met with Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr.Shazia Bashir.

The guests shared valuable insights about technology-driven public safety and women empowerment initiatives by Punjab Police and PSCA.

Students actively participated and asked important questions during the interactive session.