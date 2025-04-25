- Home
- Pakistan
- Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) holds awareness seminar with Sialkot police & PS ..
Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Holds Awareness Seminar With Sialkot Police & PSCA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:29 PM
An Awareness Seminar was organized at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) by the Department of Sociology and Criminology,Directorate of External Linkages and ORIC in collaboration with Sialkot Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority,here on Friday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An Awareness Seminar was organized at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) by the Department of Sociology and Criminology,Directorate of External Linkages and ORIC in collaboration with Sialkot Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority,here on Friday.
According to GCWUS,the seminar highlighted key safety initiatives introduced under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif including virtual women police station,panic button system,15-emergency police services,emergency blood bank.
Esteemed guests including Sajid Virk(Operations Commander),Raja Adil (Manager PSCA Sialkot) and Sadia (SHO, virtual police station) were warmly received by Pro.
VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima,Prof. Dr.Yasir Nawaz Manj (Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences),Prof. Dr.Ilyas (Dean Faculty of Business and Administrative Sciences), Registrar Ijaz Ahmad,Director ORIC Dr.Abdur Rehman,Chairman department of Urdu Dr.Afzaal Butt,CSO Sohaib Saleem, Dr. Umair Ashraf, Dr. Khalil and also met with Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr.Shazia Bashir.
The guests shared valuable insights about technology-driven public safety and women empowerment initiatives by Punjab Police and PSCA.
Students actively participated and asked important questions during the interactive session.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals
PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan
DEO, Imran Idrees Hospital ink MoU for community safety
Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan
Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense s ..
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partnership
PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals5 minutes ago
-
DEO, Imran Idrees Hospital ink MoU for community safety5 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense situation35 minutes ago
-
WFA doing worthwhile for humanity across the global: SCCI41 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar highlights heatstroke risks in Muzaffargarh50 minutes ago
-
Eight drug suppliers arrested51 minutes ago
-
United States values economic partnership with Pakistan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires51 minutes ago
-
NDU delegation visits Parliament House51 minutes ago
-
Key suspect arrested in murder of Rangers personnel51 minutes ago
-
SP Hub Fazal Shah visits Central Jail Gadani51 minutes ago
-
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India55 minutes ago
-
Open Court held to address public complaints1 hour ago