SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Fine arts students will hold an exhibition on " Iqbal's Philosophy Through Pictorial Lens" at the Government College Women University (GCWU) here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor GCWU Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will grace the occasion as a chief guest.