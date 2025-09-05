Open Menu

Government Colleges: Admission Rate Falls To An Alarming Level

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) has taken notice of a considerable drop in students' admission in public colleges and has sought a detailed analytical report from the divisional directors.

PHED sources told APP that the admission rate in government colleges across Punjab, including Lahore, has started falling at an alarming rate.

According to details, admissions in 30 percent of Punjab colleges remained below the set target.

They said that the enrollment in 227 government colleges was extremely disappointing. There are several colleges where not a single student was admitted and in some, barely a few percent of students registered.

According to the sources, these institutions have lagged behind dangerously with less than 50 percent enrollment.

A serious plan and action is likely to be taken during the coming days, they further added.

