UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Committed Against Narcotics Smuggling: Azam Swati

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Government committed against narcotics smuggling: Azam Swati

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics, Azam Khan Swati Monday said no compromise would be made on purging society from the curse of narcotics and a weekly report from all divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be obtained regarding actions against big fishes of narcotics business for taking them to the task.

Talking to media persons at Anti- narcotics force police station at Mansehra, he categorically said that big fishes of narcotics smuggling and business will be presented before the court of law for exemplary punishment.

In this religious and moral task, he said political and social figures should also play their crucial role.

The Minster maintained that the journey of change will be taken to the doorstep of narcotics dealers adding the government's mission is to put these criminals behind the bar.

He said Anti-narcotics Force (ANF) was managing and controlling six districts from Mansehra and a system was being devised to receive a weekly report on actions against narcotics dealers.

He said after 18th Amendment it has become the duty of provinces to take indiscriminate action against narcotics dealers in their respective areas.

The spread of narcotics, he said was a tragedy for our youth adding that to cope with this menace all political and social figures should extend all out support to the government.

Earlier, Commander Anti-narcotics force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Brigadier Mateen Ahmad Mirza gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on actions against narcotics dealers and assured that a weekly report in this regard will be presented to the ministry.

The minister further clarified that to purge out the curse of narcotics from society, the government was following zero-tolerance policy adding all available resources would be utilized to keep every house, educational institution and public place from the effects of narcotics.

He said that the Prime Minister has reposed trust in him by handing over him this ministry adding he would leave no stone unturned to take forward this task in accordance with the PM's aspirations. He urged the media to sensitize people against narcotics and its negative effects on society.

He said last month narcotics worth 8000 million Dollars were confiscated while the other day narcotics worth Rs 500 million were seized in Lahore.

The Minister maintained that he would visit from Karachi to Kohistan and to Khyber as part of his endeavors to eliminate this nuisance from the country.

Everyone from the society, he said, has to play a role against the narcotics adding this was a very sensitive issue and needed serious efforts to combat.

He said narcotics were like termites that eat up something from inside out and we have to save our generations from this pest at all cost.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Police Station Visit Mansehra Kohistan Criminals Moral Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Economic capital of Pakistan is in a shamble: Mian ..

3 minutes ago

Costa Rica reviews UAE’s experience tackling COV ..

7 minutes ago

“Don’t’ compare PTI’s two-years performanc ..

9 minutes ago

With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HU ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

22 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.