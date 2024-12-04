Open Menu

Government Committed To Achieve Social, Economic Stability: Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, on Wednesday said that the government is actively working towards achieving economic, and social stability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, on Wednesday said that the government is actively working towards achieving economic, and social stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that the government’s policies have successfully curbed inflation.

With the implementation of government’s consistent policies, economic indicators are now reflecting positive trends, he added.

The minister explained that the capital kept secure as a precautionary measure to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

He said, "The heightened security was necessary due to threats of attacks and past actions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)."

