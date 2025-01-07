Government committed to advancing energy sector, employee welfare: Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the development of the energy sector is a top priority for the government, and efforts would be made to ensure the welfare of employees, providing them with full support.

He said this during a meeting with Wapda Hydro Union Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delegation led by Chairman Haji Iqbal Khan.

The meeting focused on the issues faced by Wapda employees, particularly the shortage of staff within the department.

The delegation briefed the Governor about the challenges faced by employees, including the shortage of recruitment, issues related to salaries and allowances, and the overall impact on staff performance.

They emphasized that the lack of resolution to these issues was adversely affecting the employees' work efficiency.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that serious measures would be taken to address the concerns of Wapda employees.

Meanwhile, the delegation from the Sikh community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Baba Ji Gurpal Singh, met with the Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Governor about the issues and challenges faced by the Sikh community in the province.

The Sikh delegation also presented a traditional "Chadar" to the Governor as a symbol of respect.

They requested the Governor's intervention for the construction of the cremation grounds at Attock and Bara Roads, emphasizing the importance of these sites for the Sikh community.

Additionally, the delegation requested the Governor to assist in the re-checking of exams for nearly 33 Sikh students enrolled in the Pharmacy department at Peshawar University.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the government considers all minorities, including the Sikh community, as equal citizens of Pakistan.

He praised the valuable contributions of all minorities, particularly the Sikh community, in the province.

The Governor further emphasized that the government is taking steps to make minority youth respected citizens of the country.

He reassured that the religious, social, and personal rights of all minorities, including the Sikh community, are being fully protected in the province.

Similarly, Tariq Javed, Member/Commissioner of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHRC), called on Governor Kundi.

During the meeting, Tariq Javed briefed the Governor on the department's efforts and initiatives for the protection of human rights in the province.

The discussion also covered the legislative process concerning the Child Restraint Act in the provincial assembly.

Various proposals were presented for strengthening the provincial government's policies and ensuring effective implementation of human rights protection at the local level.

During the meeting, Tariq Javed presented the NCHRC Act of 2012 to the Governor, highlighting its significance in safeguarding human rights.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stressed the importance of ensuring the protection of children's and women's rights, particularly focusing on the effective enforcement of the Child Rights Act.

He emphasized that full implementation of all human rights laws is essential for the well-being and development of society.

The Governor concluded by saying that no society can progress without guaranteeing the protection of fundamental human rights.