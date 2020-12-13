UrduPoint.com
Government Committed To Bring Optimum Solace, Comfort In People's Lives, Says Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Government committed to bring optimum solace, comfort in people's lives, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the government is determined to actively bring optimum solace and comfort in the lives of common man.

In a series of tweets, he said, a marked recent decrease in the prices of sugar is proof of Prime Minister's firm resolve to provide relief to the people. "price reduction of sugar is a clear depiction of Imran Khan's commitment to provide relief to the poor,".

Despite the prevalence of Coronavirus pandemic and economic challenges - the lives of people remained saved – and economy was thriving - owing to prudent strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said in spite of challenges - country's economic indicators are on positive trend as foreign remittances have increased by 27 percent, direct foreign investment (FDI) by 150 percent, cement production by 17 percent, car sale by 68 percent in November last, besides significant increase in the sale of tractors and motorcycles during the first half of the current financial year.

The government would continue its strive for ensuring bright future of the people. The journey to progress and prosperity will continue at same pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

