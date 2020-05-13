UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:26 PM

Government committed to end hunger, poverty amid coronavirus pandemic: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed that he would not let their people die of hunger and poverty and if government has extended more lockdown in country it would kill more than coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed that he would not let their people die of hunger and poverty and if government has extended more lockdown in country it would kill more than coronavirus.

The incumbent government under sincere leadership of Imran Khan was taking concrete steps to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, she said while talking to private news channel.

The government has to maintain balance between health of people and economy, which is topmost priority of our leadership, she said.

"It is responsibility of citizens to follow all standard operating procedures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic", she said.

The government authorities would seal and impose fine on shop owners who fail to follow the advisories regarding COVID-19 pandemic, she warned.

She explained that coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the lives of labourers and daily wagers attached with small entrepreneur.

Pakistan cannot afford further extension in lockdown in such economic situation, she said, adding that the developed countries are in severe crises due to corona outbreak.

The government has initiated exemplary relief programmes for immediate financial assistance of corona affected people, she highlighted.

She further appealed to the masses to follow all precautionary measures and observe social distancing to stay safe and contain the spread of corona virus.

